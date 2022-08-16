NKY mother left with questions after teen son falls from car, dies

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A mother is left with questions after her 17-year-old son died from injuries he sustained when he fell out of a moving vehicle.

Reuben Hinsdale, 17, died on Saturday at the UC Medical Center.

The teen was a passenger in a car when he fell out on Independence Station Road near Lincoln Ridge Park around 9:30 p.m., according to Independence police.

His mother, Vanessa Hinsdale, says no one is really sure what happened that night.

“We’ve talked with his friends, they came up to the hospital, sat with us,” said Vanessa. “Both of the girls who were in the car don’t know. They say he was there and then he wasn’t. No one really kinda knows.”

Reuben was riding in the back of a car with two other teens when he fell out, police said. The car was going around 30 to 35mph when he fell out, according to police.

Police did not say how Reuben fell out of the car exactly but did mention that he was not hanging out of the window for a long period of time.

“It was unsettling,” said Vanessa when she heard what had happened to her son. “It’s not something you plan for. You’re not in a place where you can take that kind of phone call.”

The Kenton County School District said Hinsdale’s family informed them his organs will be donated to help save other lives.

Vanessa said the past few days have been hard, but the community has rallied around her family.

“The community has been wonderful,” said Vanessa. “Reuben was on a few sports teams here. I coach on one. His dad is involved with musicians and they’ve all wrapped their arms around us and have helped us tremendously through this time. You know, dropping off snacks, checking on us, donating money to our GoFundMe. Just doing a lot of things for us. Taking a lot of burdens off our shoulders.”

