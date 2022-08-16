North College Hill home rekindles after family displaced in fire

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - A fire that heavily damaged a North College Hill home overnight rekindled early Tuesday, sending fire crews back out to battle it once again, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Two residents were displaced when the original fire broke out in the 1800 block of Goodman Avenue just before midnight.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family, according to North College Hill Fire Lt. Kyle Scales.

#BREAKING: Fire crews are responding again to Goodman Avenue, where a house heavily damaged by fire overnight just rekindled, per Hamilton Co dispatchers

UPDATES on FOX19 NOW pic.twitter.com/fremFOKEus — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) August 16, 2022

Multiple fire departments ultimately responded to what became a two-alarm blaze in the 1700 block of Goodman Avenue when it was reported just before midnight Monday.

The first fire crews to arrive on the scene from North College Hill found heavy fire shooting from the home.

Due to the size of the fire and seeing an apartment building directly next door, fire crews sounded a second alarm to bring more manpower and equipment, Lt. Scales said.

The home sustained heavy damage before the fire was put out.

Flames spread from the front corner of the house on the porch to the rest of the building, according to Lt. Scales.

Multiple fire departments responded when the home first burned just before midnight. They found heavy fire when they arrived and quickly sounded second alarm to bring more manpower and equipment. Fire scene cleared by 3:3 a.m. with a family displaced, fire officials told me pic.twitter.com/efZL74L95x — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) August 16, 2022

All crews - some 30 to 40 firefighters - cleared the scene by 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Lt. Scales said.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

In addition to North College Hill, the following fire departments responded to assist: Cincinnati, Colerain Township, Springfield Township, Forest Park and Mt. Healthy.

