Ohio, KY troopers ask residents to vote in “Best Looking Cruiser” contest

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Kentucky State Police are asking residents to vote for their state’s best-looking cruiser in the American Association of State Trooper’s “Best Looking Cruiser” contest.

Ohioans and Kentuckians have until Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. to vote online.

KSP says they have been in the top 3 best-looking cruisers since 2019.

The photo that gets the most votes will be featured on the cover of AAST’s 2023 wall calendar.

Those in the top 13 will be featured in the calendar.

