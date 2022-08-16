Contests
Ohio, KY troopers ask residents to vote in “Best Looking Cruiser” contest

Left: Ohio State Highway Patrol cruisers, right: Kentucky State Police cruiser.
Left: Ohio State Highway Patrol cruisers, right: Kentucky State Police cruiser.(Ohio State Highway Patrol and Kentucky State Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Kentucky State Police are asking residents to vote for their state’s best-looking cruiser in the American Association of State Trooper’s “Best Looking Cruiser” contest.

Ohioans and Kentuckians have until Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. to vote online.

KSP says they have been in the top 3 best-looking cruisers since 2019.

The photo that gets the most votes will be featured on the cover of AAST’s 2023 wall calendar.

Those in the top 13 will be featured in the calendar.

