Police: Two arrested for sex on Cedar Point ride

Two people are facing Public Indecency charges for allegedly having sex on the Giant Wheel at...
Two people are facing Public Indecency charges for allegedly having sex on the Giant Wheel at Cedar Point on August 14, 2022.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were arrested after allegedly having sex on the Ferris wheel at Cedar Point, according to police.

According to Sandusky Police Department reports, David Davis, 32, and Heather Johnston, 32, were arrested on Public Indecency charges after the incident Sunday night.

Police reports say there were several witnesses, two of whom are juveniles. The witnesses told officers they were on the Giant Wheel ride and could see the suspects in the cart above them. They told officers they could clearly see the suspects genitals and could feel the cart shaking.

“The group said that the couple knew that they were watching and started laughing and continued their behavior,” the police report read. “{A witness} was very shaken up about what she witnessed. She told me that this was very traumatizing for her.”

Police said the couple initially denied the allegations. Johnston told officials she bent over to pick up a pack of cigarettes she dropped and Davis tried to help her. They later admitted they had sex on the ride.

The couple was arrested and taken to the Erie County Jail.

