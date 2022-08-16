Search underway for suspect who rammed Middletown police cruiser
The suspect bailed out of his vehicle on I-675 in Centerville, police say.
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police and Ohio State Highway Patrol are searching for a suspect rammed into a police cruiser.
It happened sometime Monday evening after police responded to a report of shots fired, according to a Middletown PD spokesperson.
Officers didn’t find anyone shot, but the suspect hit the police cruiser and then led them on a chase north into Montgomery County.
The suspect bailed out of his vehicle on Interstate 675 in Centerville near OH-48, police say.
Middletown police are searching for him now with help from the Centerville Police Department and OSP.
No suspect or vehicle description is available as of this writing.
