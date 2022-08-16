Contests
Serena Williams to play one of her final matches Tuesday at Western & Southern Open

Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016.
Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016.(Wimbledon / Twitter)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Serena Williams, widely regarded as the greatest female tennis player of all time, will play what is expected to be one of her last matches before she retires in Greater Cincinnati on Tuesday night.

Williams, winner of 23 Grand Slams, will face defending champion of the U.S. Open Emma Raducanu at the Western & Southern Open in Mason off Interstate 71.

The match is scheduled to begin in the Center Court at the Lindner Family Tennis Center “Not before 7 p.m.”

Raducanu, 19, beat Leylah Fernandez in the finals of the 2021 U.S. Open to win her first Grand Slam title when she was 18.

If Williams advances, she could face 2016 Cincinnati champion Karolina Pliskova in the second round. There also is a potential quarterfinal matchup with sister, Venus.

Saying “the countdown has begun,” 40-year-old Williams announced last week that she is ready to step away from tennis and focus on having another child and her business interests.

Serena Williams says ‘countdown has begun’ on tennis career

Williams has not said which match will be her last but has made it sound as if that will be at the U.S. Open, scheduled to begin later this month in New York City.

She most recently played at the Canadian Open, where she was eliminated in the second round.

