Snoop Dogg debuts ‘Snoop Loopz’ cereal
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) - Snoop Dogg has a cure for the morning munchies – a new breakfast cereal called “Snoop Loopz.”
The product comes from Snoop’s Broadus Foods line that was co-founded with fellow rapper Master P.
According to the packaging on the box, the cereal is gluten-free and multi-grain.
The Broadus Foods website says it helps support charities including Door of Hope, which supports the homeless community.
The cereal isn’t Snoop’s first venture into grocery stores – he also has a wine line, thanks to a partnership with 19 Crimes.
Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.