Suspect arrested following deadly Westwood stabbing

The victim was found dead at the scene.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Aug. 13 deadly stabbing in Westwood.

Shawn Carter, 48, was arrested Tuesday for the murder of 41-year-old Andre Dockery, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Aug. 13, officers were called to the 2600 block of Queen City Avenue for a reported stabbing.

Officers at the scene found Dockery, dead, with a stab wound to the chest, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542 if you have information.

