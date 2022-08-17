Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

2 people charged in May murder case

2 people charged in May murder case
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly May shooting in Forest Park.

Phazion Whyte and Jasmine Jones were indicted on charges of murder and felonious assault, according to Hamilton County court records.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said the charges are related to the death of 27-year-old Mikail Jones.

Prosecutors said they think Jasmine got into a verbal fight with Mikail’s brother in May.

Mikail left the area and Jasmine was told to go get Whyte, prosecutors said.

According to police, Jasmine and Whyte ended up following Mikail to a gas station in Forest Park, where they shot and killed him.

Officers found Mikail dead in a parked car.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police contact family of missing woman after remains found in Colerain Township
Police speak with family of missing woman after remains found in Colerain
A spectator at the Cincinnati Western and Southern Open in Mason, Ohio wears a Ukrainian flag...
W&S Open officials threatened to call police on woman draped in Ukrainian flag
Two people are facing Public Indecency charges for allegedly having sex on the Giant Wheel at...
Police: Two arrested for sex on Cedar Point ride
Some retired rides at King's Island include the Son of Beast, The Bat, and King Cobra.
Top 10 retired Kings Island rides we miss the most on National Roller Coaster Day
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

The University of Cincinnati football team's new locker room facility.
PHOTOS: UC unveils new state-of-the-art football locker room
The University of Cincinnati football team's new locker room facility.
UC unveils new football locker room facility
Police are searching for this man as a suspect in a rape last weekend.
Have you seen him? Cincinnati police searching for armed rape suspect
Wednesday Video Forecast Update
Frank's Evening Forecast For Wednesday