2 people charged in May murder case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly May shooting in Forest Park.

Phazion Whyte and Jasmine Jones were indicted on charges of murder and felonious assault, according to Hamilton County court records.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said the charges are related to the death of 27-year-old Mikail Jones.

Prosecutors said they think Jasmine got into a verbal fight with Mikail’s brother in May.

Mikail left the area and Jasmine was told to go get Whyte, prosecutors said.

According to police, Jasmine and Whyte ended up following Mikail to a gas station in Forest Park, where they shot and killed him.

Officers found Mikail dead in a parked car.

