Bengals great Ken Riley inches closer to Pro Football Hall of Fame
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals great Ken Riley is one step closer to having his name immortalized with football legends at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Riley advanced to the final step in the selection process for the Class of 2023.
Riley is one of three finalists to be selected from a group of 12 by the Hall of Fame’s Seniors Committee. Chuck Howley and Joe Klecko are the other two.
Ken Anderson was among the 12 semifinalists but was not selected by the Senior Committee to move on. He shared a congratulatory message on Twitter.
Riley passed away at age 72 in 2020. His son, Ken Riley II, responded to the news of his father advancing in the process with great joy.
”Oh, wow! Really? That is awesome,” he said. “I told (my father), ‘One day, you’re going to do it.’”
The Coach/Contributor Committee will meet next week to determine its finalist for election to the Class of 2023.
If selected, Riley will join Anthony Muñoz and Paul Brown in Canton.
