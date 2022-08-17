Bengals great Ken Riley inches closer to Pro Football Hall of Fame

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals great Ken Riley is one step closer to having his name immortalized with football legends at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Riley advanced to the final step in the selection process for the Class of 2023.

Riley is one of three finalists to be selected from a group of 12 by the Hall of Fame’s Seniors Committee. Chuck Howley and Joe Klecko are the other two.

Ken Anderson was among the 12 semifinalists but was not selected by the Senior Committee to move on. He shared a congratulatory message on Twitter.

Congratulations Rattler. I can picture you and PB standing side by side smiling.

So we’ll deserved. — Ken Anderson (@KenAndersonNFL) August 17, 2022

Riley passed away at age 72 in 2020. His son, Ken Riley II, responded to the news of his father advancing in the process with great joy.

”Oh, wow! Really? That is awesome,” he said. “I told (my father), ‘One day, you’re going to do it.’”

JUST IN: Ken Riley named a finalist for the Pro Football HOF.



Mike Brown: “This is long deserved. It is unfortunate Kenny is gone because we know how much he would have appreciated this. It would be a wonderful thing if he were selected for the Hall of Fame.” @fox19 #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) August 17, 2022

The Coach/Contributor Committee will meet next week to determine its finalist for election to the Class of 2023.

If selected, Riley will join Anthony Muñoz and Paul Brown in Canton.

