Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Bengals great Ken Riley inches closer to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Ken Riley played 15 seasons with the Bengals
Ken Riley played 15 seasons with the Bengals(Cincinnati Bengals)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals great Ken Riley is one step closer to having his name immortalized with football legends at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Riley advanced to the final step in the selection process for the Class of 2023.

Riley is one of three finalists to be selected from a group of 12 by the Hall of Fame’s Seniors Committee. Chuck Howley and Joe Klecko are the other two.

Ken Anderson was among the 12 semifinalists but was not selected by the Senior Committee to move on. He shared a congratulatory message on Twitter.

Riley passed away at age 72 in 2020. His son, Ken Riley II, responded to the news of his father advancing in the process with great joy.

”Oh, wow! Really? That is awesome,” he said. “I told (my father), ‘One day, you’re going to do it.’”

The Coach/Contributor Committee will meet next week to determine its finalist for election to the Class of 2023.

If selected, Riley will join Anthony Muñoz and Paul Brown in Canton.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police contact family of missing woman after remains found in Colerain Township
Police speak with family of missing woman after remains found in Colerain
A spectator at the Cincinnati Western and Southern Open in Mason, Ohio wears a Ukrainian flag...
W&S Open officials threatened to call police on woman draped in Ukrainian flag
Two people are facing Public Indecency charges for allegedly having sex on the Giant Wheel at...
Police: Two arrested for sex on Cedar Point ride
Some retired rides at King's Island include the Son of Beast, The Bat, and King Cobra.
Top 10 retired Kings Island rides we miss the most on National Roller Coaster Day
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow, is featured on the popular sports magazine, yet...
Burrow lands on Sports Illustrated NFL preview cover
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow talks with members of the media after an NFL football practice...
Burrow not planning to play in preseason, sights set on Week 1
Serena Williams, of the United States, takes the court for a match against Emma Raducanu, of...
Serena Williams bids farewell to Cincinnati as retirement looms
CincyTennis accused of ‘clear misstep’ after Ukrianian flag incident goes viral