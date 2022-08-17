Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Bite-sized breakfast: Chick-fil-A taste-testing chorizo cheddar egg bites

Chick-fil-A is testing its chorizo cheddar egg bites as a new breakfast item.
Chick-fil-A is testing its chorizo cheddar egg bites as a new breakfast item.(Chick-fil-A)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Gray News) - Chick-fil-A is taste-testing a new menu item: Egg bites.

The popular chicken restaurant announced it would start offering chorizo cheddar egg bites at select locations in the U.S. later this month.

According to Chick-fil-A, the chorizo cheddar egg bites are made with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo and several blends of cheeses. Each order includes four egg bites.

“As summer ends and the back-to-school morning routine begins, we wanted to offer our customers a new protein-packed entree,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A.

The chorizo cheddar egg bites will be available for a limited time starting on Aug. 22 at participating restaurants in Georgia, South Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, Florida and New Orleans.

The restaurant chain said guest feedback would help determine if the new breakfast bites will be featured on menus nationwide in the future.

“Our guests are asking for more bite-sized, shareable breakfast options, and we look forward to hearing what they think about our limited-time chorizo cheddar egg bites,” Neslage said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police contact family of missing woman after remains found in Colerain Township
Police speak with family of missing woman after remains found in Colerain
A spectator at the Cincinnati Western and Southern Open in Mason, Ohio wears a Ukrainian flag...
W&S Open officials threatened to call police on woman draped in Ukrainian flag
Two people are facing Public Indecency charges for allegedly having sex on the Giant Wheel at...
Police: Two arrested for sex on Cedar Point ride
Some retired rides at King's Island include the Son of Beast, The Bat, and King Cobra.
Top 10 retired Kings Island rides we miss the most on National Roller Coaster Day
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

U.S. Customs and Border Protection found two umbilical cords a month apart in luggage coming...
Human umbilical cords found in luggage at New Orleans airport, CBP says
Rudy Giuliani appears at a Fulton County, Georgia, courthouse on Wednesday ahead of giving...
Giuliani faces grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe
The vehicle being sought is described as a 1996 white Cadillac Fleetwood, license plate 3753BF3.
Montgomery man arrested after 3 interstate shootings in Alabama, Georgia
This special feature will be on view in the Alice F. and Harris K. Weston Gallery (G105) on the...
Cincinnati Art Museum’s new exhibit features never-before-seen art from late local art collector