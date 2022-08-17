Burrow lands on Sports Illustrated NFL preview cover

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the first time in a long time, the Cincinnati Bengals are in the NFL spotlight, and it comes as Joe Burrow has helped shift the culture surrounding the franchise.

While Burrow and the Bengals came up short in Super Bowl LVI, the season was not unsuccessful when you look at what they did for the franchise.

Their run from Wild Card Weekend in Paul Brown Stadium against the Las Vegas Raiders to SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams brought much attention to the young Bengals.

The griddy went big time and Joe Brrrrr was born.

Going into the 2022-23 season, Burrow and company are still the talk of the league - just peep the cover of Sports Illustrated’s 2022 NFL preview.

To read the full SI article on Burrow, click here.

