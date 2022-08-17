Burrow not planning to play in preseason, sights set on Week 1

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, but Joe Burrow is unlikely to play in either of the two remaining preseason games.

Burrow is three weeks removed from appendectomy surgery.

When he met with the media Wednesday, the third-year quarterback said the surgery altered plans.

Burrow returned to the practice field on Sunday for the first time since the July 26 surgery.

As he continues to recover and build his strength back up, fans should not be surprised that he does not anticipate playing in the preseason.

>> Burrow impresses teammates in return to practice <<

When it comes to Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Burrow has full confidence he will be good to go.

Joe Burrow says he doesn’t anticipate playing in a preseason game.



“This whole thing threw a wrench in that.”



“By game one, I’ll be great.” #Bengals @FOX19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) August 17, 2022

The Bengals are back on the field Sunday against the New York Giants and finish up the preseason at Paycor Stadium on Aug. 27 vs the Los Angeles Rams.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.