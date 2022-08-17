Contests
Burrow not planning to play in preseason, sights set on Week 1

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow talks with members of the media after an NFL football practice...
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow talks with members of the media after an NFL football practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, but Joe Burrow is unlikely to play in either of the two remaining preseason games.

Burrow is three weeks removed from appendectomy surgery.

When he met with the media Wednesday, the third-year quarterback said the surgery altered plans.

Burrow returned to the practice field on Sunday for the first time since the July 26 surgery.

As he continues to recover and build his strength back up, fans should not be surprised that he does not anticipate playing in the preseason.

>> Burrow impresses teammates in return to practice <<

When it comes to Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Burrow has full confidence he will be good to go.

The Bengals are back on the field Sunday against the New York Giants and finish up the preseason at Paycor Stadium on Aug. 27 vs the Los Angeles Rams.

