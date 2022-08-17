Contests
Car crashes into North College Hill Gun Shop

Police said they are investigating after a car crashed into the North College Hill Gun Shop early Wednesday.
Police said they are investigating after a car crashed into the North College Hill Gun Shop early Wednesday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - Police said they are investigating after a car crashed into the North College Hill Gun Shop early Wednesday.

It was reported just before 3:30 a.m. off Galbraith Road and Betts Avenue.

No one was hurt, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Police received initial reports from 911 callers that the black sedan was possibly used to break into the business and juvenile suspects ran off, dispatchers confirmed.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

