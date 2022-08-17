Car intentionally crashes into North College Hill gun shop, police say

NORTH COLLEGE HILL (WXIX) - Police confirmed the car crash into a North College Hill gun shop was an attempted burglary on Wednesday morning.

According to North College Hill Police Chief Ryan Schrand, there were multiple suspects involved.

Initial reports from 911 callers said that a black sedan crashed into the business around 3:30 a.m., Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed.

No one was hurt, according to dispatchers.

