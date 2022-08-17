Cincinnati Art Museum’s new exhibit features never-before-seen art from late local art collector

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Art Museum will unveil artwork from the Alice F. and Harris K. Weston Collection of post-World War II modern and contemporary art on Aug. 20.

Alice F. Weston (1926–2019) was a contemporary art collector, educator, and artist in Cincinnati.

Cynthia Amneus, Chief Curator of the Cincinnati Art Museum, said, “[Weston] was on the board of the contemporary arts center, she was on [the Cincinnati Art Museum’s] board [and[ she collected amazing works of art and lived with them; so, I think that as a supporter of the arts, she’s really important for Cincinnati.

“[The art Weston collected] have never been on view before, except for a few of the pieces, so we’re really pleased to have these pieces in our permanent collection.”

The Weston Collection came to encompass the works of many eminent artists, including Hofmann, de Kooning, Wesselmann, Dine, Saar, Dubuffet, Duchamp, LeWitt, and others.

A major portion of the Weston’s modern and contemporary art collection was bequeathed to the Cincinnati Art Museum in 2019.

The first piece the Weston’s purchased—Claes Oldenburg’s Box of Shirts—is part of this new installation. The showing will feature other key works including Andy Warhol’s Soup Can (Cream of Mushroom), Man Ray’s N for Nothing, Joseph Cornell’s The Sun Series, and Josef Albers’s Study for Homage to the Square: Blue Spring.

This special feature will be on view in the Alice F. and Harris K. Weston Gallery (G105) on the museum’s first floor. No tickets are needed; general admission to the museum is free.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.