Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Cincinnati Art Museum’s new exhibit features never-before-seen art from late local art collector

This special feature will be on view in the Alice F. and Harris K. Weston Gallery (G105) on the...
This special feature will be on view in the Alice F. and Harris K. Weston Gallery (G105) on the museum’s first floor.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Art Museum will unveil artwork from the Alice F. and Harris K. Weston Collection of post-World War II modern and contemporary art on Aug. 20.

Alice F. Weston (1926–2019) was a contemporary art collector, educator, and artist in Cincinnati.

Cynthia Amneus, Chief Curator of the Cincinnati Art Museum, said, “[Weston] was on the board of the contemporary arts center, she was on [the Cincinnati Art Museum’s] board [and[ she collected amazing works of art and lived with them; so, I think that as a supporter of the arts, she’s really important for Cincinnati.

“[The art Weston collected] have never been on view before, except for a few of the pieces, so we’re really pleased to have these pieces in our permanent collection.”

The Weston Collection came to encompass the works of many eminent artists, including Hofmann, de Kooning, Wesselmann, Dine, Saar, Dubuffet, Duchamp, LeWitt, and others.

A major portion of the Weston’s modern and contemporary art collection was bequeathed to the Cincinnati Art Museum in 2019.

The first piece the Weston’s purchased—Claes Oldenburg’s Box of Shirts—is part of this new installation. The showing will feature other key works including Andy Warhol’s Soup Can (Cream of Mushroom), Man Ray’s N for Nothing, Joseph Cornell’s The Sun Series, and Josef Albers’s Study for Homage to the Square: Blue Spring.

This special feature will be on view in the Alice F. and Harris K. Weston Gallery (G105) on the museum’s first floor. No tickets are needed; general admission to the museum is free.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police contact family of missing woman after remains found in Colerain Township
Police speak with family of missing woman after remains found in Colerain
A spectator at the Cincinnati Western and Southern Open in Mason, Ohio wears a Ukrainian flag...
W&S Open officials threatened to call police on woman draped in Ukrainian flag
Two people are facing Public Indecency charges for allegedly having sex on the Giant Wheel at...
Police: Two arrested for sex on Cedar Point ride
Some retired rides at King's Island include the Son of Beast, The Bat, and King Cobra.
Top 10 retired Kings Island rides we miss the most on National Roller Coaster Day
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

The University of Cincinnati football team's new locker room facility.
PHOTOS: UC unveils new state-of-the-art football locker room
The University of Cincinnati football team's new locker room facility.
UC unveils new football locker room facility
Police are searching for this man as a suspect in a rape last weekend.
Have you seen him? Cincinnati police searching for armed rape suspect
The shooting happened near the Speedway gas station on Northland Boulevard.
2 people charged in May murder case