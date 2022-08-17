Have you seen him? Cincinnati police searching for armed rape suspect

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is believed to have raped a victim at gunpoint in Over-the-Rhine last weekend. Cincinnati police are asking for the public’s help finding him.

It happened around 4:53 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. Officers responded to the 200 block of East Clifton Avenue.

He is described as a man in his late 40s, 6 ft. tall and around 200 lbs. He has brown eyes, a black and gray beard and a lazy right eye, police say.

Police are searching for this man as a suspect in a rape last weekend. (Cincinnati Police Department)

The man was wearing a black and white baseball cap, a black tank top, blue jean shorts and white tennis shoes.

No word on the condition of the victim.

CPD’s Personal Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD Det. Hollyfield at 513.352.6943.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.