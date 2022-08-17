Contests
Have you seen him? Cincinnati police searching for armed rape suspect

Police say he raped the victim at gunpoint last weekend.
Police are searching for this man as a suspect in a rape last weekend.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is believed to have raped a victim at gunpoint in Over-the-Rhine last weekend. Cincinnati police are asking for the public’s help finding him.

It happened around 4:53 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. Officers responded to the 200 block of East Clifton Avenue.

He is described as a man in his late 40s, 6 ft. tall and around 200 lbs. He has brown eyes, a black and gray beard and a lazy right eye, police say.

Police are searching for this man as a suspect in a rape last weekend.
The man was wearing a black and white baseball cap, a black tank top, blue jean shorts and white tennis shoes.

No word on the condition of the victim.

CPD’s Personal Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD Det. Hollyfield at 513.352.6943.

