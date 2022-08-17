Colerain Township’s top administrative official resigns, police chief retires soon

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The top administrative official in Colerain Township announced his resignation this week in an email to staff and trustees, according to a copy obtained by FOX19 NOW.

Geoff Milz is a longtime township employee, working as the director of planning and zoning before being promoted to township administrator in 2018, township records show.

FOX19 NOW has learned he is leaving to work in the public sector.

His resignation comes just weeks before another Colerain Township leader, Police Chief Mark Denney, retires on Aug. 31. Denney announced his retirement several months ago, and Assistant Chief Ed Cordie is expected to be promoted to oversee the police department.

Now, in light of Milz’s impending departure, Colerain Township trustees are holding a special meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday to confer behind closed doors in an executive session.

“When I got the chance ten years ago to be the Planning Director of this community, I thought that there could never be a better job in the world,” Milz wrote in his announcement, sent at 3:58 p.m. Monday.

“I couldn’t believe that I had the opportunity to make a difference in a community that had been such an important part of my life for as long as I could remember. Never in a million years did I ever think that I would have the privilege of leading this organization, but as fate would have it, I did get that privilege.

“I wanted to share this with you because I am preparing to step away from this role. That was a hard sentence to write. I care deeply about this community and you. I have invested a tremendous amount of emotional energy in my work here and the decision to move on was not an easy one. It is, however, the right decision for me and my family.”

Milz and township trustees could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday morning. We will continue to reach out to them and update this story.

Here is Milz’ email to the staff and trustees in its entirety:

Friends,

I grew up in College Hill but every day when I was young, while my parents were at work, I spent the day at my Nana’s house on Clovercrest. In the afternoons, after her husband Pete got home from work at Bennet Ford, Pete and I would work in his garden or walk up Pippin Road to the market that was at Pippin and Galbraith which had big baskets of candy. I was allowed to have a piece if Nana said I was good that day. It was idyllic.

When I was in grade school, it was a ritual in my family to go to the JC Penney outlet on Colerain and start putting clothes back on layaway for the school year ahead. Its funny to think of that now but that’s the way it was. At that time in my life, it wasn’t Christmas time until we went to see Santa at Northgate Mall and I remember there being a line back to Roundtop just to get into the parking lot.

I’m pretty sure the reason I went to Urban Planning school was because of Colerain Avenue.

When I got the chance ten years ago to be the Planning Director of this community, I thought that there could never be a better job in the world. I couldn’t believe that I had the opportunity to make a difference in a community that had been such an important part of my life for as long as I could remember. Never in a million years did I ever think that I would have the privilege of leading this organization, but as fate would have it, I did get that privilege.

I wanted to share this with you because I am preparing to step away from this role.

That was a hard sentence to write. I care deeply about this community and you. I have invested a tremendous amount of emotional energy in my work here and the decision to move on was not an easy one. It is, however, the right decision for me and my family.

I recognize my bias, but I believe that this organization has never been in a better place. Together, we have made tremendous progress and I am so proud of what we have accomplished. I have 100% confidence that the progress we have made will continue without me, and I can see the trajectory of the Township only improving. That gives me a great deal of solace. There is much left to be done but we have incredible leaders at all levels of this organization who will undoubtedly put their shoulders to the wheel, as they have been, and continue to strive for more.

I have nothing but gratitude in my heart as I prepare to leave on Friday, September 2nd. I am grateful for all that I have learned from you and with you and take great pride in all that we have achieved. But more than anything else, I’m glad I got to know you. This community is lucky to have you and I value the friendships that I will continue to treasure.

In gratitude and as ever yours,

Geoff

