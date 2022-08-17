Contests
Federal law prevents Ohio from enforcing law against trains blocking crossings

(WBRC)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Ohio Supreme Court ruled against a state law that prevents trains from blocking railroad crossings on Aug. 17.

According to Ohio law, R.C. 5589.21 prohibits trains from blocking railroad crossings for more than five minutes because it is a “threat to public safety.”

If a train or locomotive is parked or stopped for an extended period of time, then anyone affected within that jurisdiction is allowed to charge the railroad company with one violation, according to the state law.

While safety may be a concern, the court ruled that R.C. 5589.21 is a way for the state to prevent federal law, in which it controls railways and affects “interstate commerce.”

“Under the first safe-harbor provision, states are permitted to ‘adopt or continue in force a law, regulation, or order related to railroad safety * * * until the Secretary of Transportation (with respect to railroad safety matters) * * * prescribes a regulation or issues an order covering the subject matter of the State requirement.’ (Emphasis added.) 49 U.S.C. 20106(a)(2). And under the second safe-harbor provision, states may adopt or continue to enforce a more stringent law, regulation, or order related to railroad safety when it (1) is “necessary to eliminate or reduce an essentially local safety or security hazard,” (2) is not incompatible with federal law, and (3) does not unreasonably burden interstate commerce. 49 U.S.C. 20106(a)(2).”

CSX Transportation, Inc. had five charges dismissed for violating the state law, according to Ohio Supreme Court documents.

In their majority opinion, Ohio Justices encouraged state lawmakers to resolve the potential safety hazard in a way that will align with federal law.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

