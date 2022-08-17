Joey Votto to undergo season-ending surgery, source confirms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joey Votto’s 2022 season is over, a source confirmed to FOX19 NOW Sports Reporter Jeremy Rauch.

Votto will have season-ending surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff, per the source.

The surgery is scheduled for Friday.

With the Reds (46-70) sitting in second to last place in the NL Central, it is understandable that he and the team would choose to do the surgery sooner rather than later.

The recovery time needed for a torn rotator cuff depends on the severity of the tear, according to an article from John D. MacGillivray, MD.

The timeline could be anywhere from four to 12 months, MacGillivray writes.

It takes six to eight weeks for the tendon to heal to the bone. Complete recovery time varies by size of the tear. For a small tears, full recovery time is about four months, for large tears, six months. For severe, massive tears, a complete recovery can take anywhere from 6 to 12 months. Patients can often return to most activities after about 12 weeks after surgery, but participation in vigorous sports may be restricted for four to six months. The goal is to achieve full range of motion and full strength.

Votto played in 91 games in the 2022 season.

He will finish the year batting .205 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.