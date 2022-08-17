Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Joey Votto to undergo season-ending surgery, source confirms

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) acknowledges the crowd after hitting a single during the...
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) acknowledges the crowd after hitting a single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. The hit is the 2,000th of his career.(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joey Votto’s 2022 season is over, a source confirmed to FOX19 NOW Sports Reporter Jeremy Rauch.

Votto will have season-ending surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff, per the source.

The surgery is scheduled for Friday.

With the Reds (46-70) sitting in second to last place in the NL Central, it is understandable that he and the team would choose to do the surgery sooner rather than later.

The recovery time needed for a torn rotator cuff depends on the severity of the tear, according to an article from John D. MacGillivray, MD.

The timeline could be anywhere from four to 12 months, MacGillivray writes.

Votto played in 91 games in the 2022 season.

He will finish the year batting .205 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police contact family of missing woman after remains found in Colerain Township
Police speak with family of missing woman after remains found in Colerain
A spectator at the Cincinnati Western and Southern Open in Mason, Ohio wears a Ukrainian flag...
W&S Open officials threatened to call police on woman draped in Ukrainian flag
Two people are facing Public Indecency charges for allegedly having sex on the Giant Wheel at...
Police: Two arrested for sex on Cedar Point ride
Some retired rides at King's Island include the Son of Beast, The Bat, and King Cobra.
Top 10 retired Kings Island rides we miss the most on National Roller Coaster Day
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

Ken Riley played 15 seasons with the Bengals
Bengals great Ken Riley inches closer to Pro Football Hall of Fame
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow, is featured on the popular sports magazine, yet...
Burrow lands on Sports Illustrated NFL preview cover
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow talks with members of the media after an NFL football practice...
Burrow not planning to play in preseason, sights set on Week 1
Serena Williams, of the United States, takes the court for a match against Emma Raducanu, of...
Serena Williams bids farewell to Cincinnati as retirement looms