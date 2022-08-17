Contests
Kings High School prepares for active shooter threat with barricade measures

Kings Schools’ preparedness measures include locking systems in every classroom and the ‘run, hide, fight’ strategy if they should fail.
Students are taught to use whatever they can find as a barricade in the event of an...
Students are taught to use whatever they can find as a barricade in the event of an active-shooter situation.(WXIX)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings High School has implemented new safety measures ahead of the new school year.

The school has hired two additional school resource officers from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office who are already helping to implement those measures as students return to school this week.

Parts of the response plans remain secret, but the district on Tuesday disclosed certain measures designed to stop or slow an active shooter.

A special film has been added to the outside of the building’s windows strong enough to slow bullets. Film is also applied to classroom doors within the schools to make them harder to penetrate.

A barricade system in every classroom throughout the district protects students from intruders. “[S]o anybody trying to get into the classroom from the outside, it will prevent them from gaining access,” explained WCSO Dep. Jonathan Downs, an SRO at Kings.

Students are taught the “run, hide, fight” method in the event a teacher of SRO goes down. They’re trained to use any items in the classroom to create a makeshift barricade.

“It only takes four or five desks before, boom, you’ve got an entire pile here where this person has to break through,” said Kings High School Teacher Dustin Goldie. “Hey, they may break through it, but you’re saving lives because seconds have been saved.”

The students are also taught to use whatever they can grab as weapons and armor.

“I tell my students, grab them, start throwing them at the active shooter,” Goldie said. “It takes a lot of firepower to get through the book, and it’s covering most of your vitals.”

The district now requires students and teachers download an app to keep track of them at all times in the event of an emergency.

“It becomes personal to me, the safety of the students, because the students in the schools are, you know, the same age as my children,” said WCSO Dep. David Sheppard, an SRO at Kings.

