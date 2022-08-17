Mother of Cincinnati murder victim struggling to move on

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local mother is trying to move away from the home where her son was shot and killed three years ago.

“I feel like I’m stuck in in in a dream that I can’t wake up from,” said Marilyn Turner.

Turner’s son, 29-year-old Benoit Essex, died in August 2019. His family says Essex was ambushed, because he was shot where he normally parked in front of his mother’s Spring Grove Village home.

Police say he tried to drive away but lost consciousness and crashed. His shooting death remains unsolved.

Turner remembers waking up to the commotion in the middle of the night.

“That whole night replays in my mind in my head,” she said. “I leave and come home, it replays, so it never goes away.”

Turner says she has not been able to find peace since her son died, which is why she wants to move.

“I’ve been out of work. You know, I went through some depression. And so, I had to take some time to try to, you know, get myself back together,” she said, describing her experience as a nightmare.

Turner says the pandemic made it that much harder to move on.

“It’s too hard. It’s too costly. So, I have to keep just trying to move on and push on and deal with this nightmare every day,” she said.

Turner is hoping to move sometime in the next year. She’s also asking anyone with information in her son’s murder to please come forward.

“I’m a mother who’s walking out here every day, don’t know if I’m standing beside my son’s murderer.”

Turner says she doesn’t know of anyone who would want to hurt her son and describes him as polite and extremely hard working.

If you have any information into the shooting death of Benoit Essex, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

