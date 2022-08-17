PHOTOS: UC unveils new state-of-the-art football locker room

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bearcats’ football team has some splashy new digs.

Cincinnati Athletics took the wrapping off its brand-new, state-of-the-art game day football locker room Wednesday.

The $4 million upgrade adds 2,000 sq. ft. to the space within the Richard E. Lindner Center, which is connected to Nippert Stadium.

It includes 120 custom lockers with each player’s name and number; a hype tunnel with custom graphics and illuminated signage; anew sound system; and a fuel station and nutrition bar.

“Investments like this locker room project will prepare our football student-athletes for next level success by providing them a game day experience that is second to none,” said Cincinnati Director of Athletics John Cunningham. “From the graphics and the lighting to the fuel station and the additional space, this new locker room is truly incredible. It is a reflection of where our program is at, and where we are headed.”

The upgrades were paid for by the Day One Ready Campaign, a $100 million fundraising effort that anticipates UC’ move to the Big 12 Conference next year.

The campaign targets facility improvements including an indoor practice facility that is currently in the design phase.

The indoor facility will feature a 120-yard field, nutrition station, weight room and sports medicine rooms, among other amenities, per the university. It will be the permanent, all-weather home for the football team and all outdoor sports.

Nippert Stadium will receive some upgrades as part of the campaign, including additional ribbon boards, a new sound system and an improved wireless network.

Barry Bucher and his family made the lead gift to upgrade and renovate the locker room.

Skanska USA served as the construction manager for the project.

