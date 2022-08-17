Contests
Police: Motorcyclist killed in Northside crash

The 38-year-old was pronounced dead at UCMC.
(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead Tuesday night after a crash in Northside, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened around 3:34 p.m. in the 4200 block of Colerain Avenue.

Steven Daugherty, 38, was driving south on Colerain in a Harley Davidson motorcycle. The crash resulted after 19-year-old Hailey Reifel, who was driving north on Colerain in a Chevrolet Cruze, made a left turn and hit Daugherty, police say.

EMS transported Daugherty to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police don’t yet know if excessive speed was a factor. They say impairment does not appear to be a factor.

Daugherty was not wearing a helmet, police say. Nor was Reifel wearing a seatbelt.

Witnesses are urged to contact CPD’s Traffic Unit at 513.352.2514.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

