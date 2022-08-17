Police: Teenage girl shot in Winton Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are at the scene of a shooting with a minor victim in Winton Hills.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Craft Street, according to Cincinnati police.

An underage girl was shot once in the shoulder.

EMS transported her to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in unknown condition.

BREAKING: a young girl (between the age 14 & 16) was shot in the shoulder. She was taken to UC Medical Center. CPD does not know the extent of her injuries yet. This is the scene on Craft St. in Winton Hills. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/VNtALvV6a3 — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) August 17, 2022

No word on suspects or what led to the shooting.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

