Police: Teenage girl shot in Winton Hills

The extent of her injuries is unknown.
Police at a shooting in Winton Hills Wednesday night,.
Police at a shooting in Winton Hills Wednesday night,.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are at the scene of a shooting with a minor victim in Winton Hills.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Craft Street, according to Cincinnati police.

An underage girl was shot once in the shoulder.

EMS transported her to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in unknown condition.

No word on suspects or what led to the shooting.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

Cincinnati Art Museum’s new exhibit features never-before-seen art from late local art collector
