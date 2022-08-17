Contests
Remaining mainly dry

By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We will see skies gradually clear this evening with dry and cool conditions. Low 60.

Tomorrow will feature much of the same with dry conditions and temperatures below normal for this time of year. Thursday will be picture perfect with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. Friday night there will be a chance for rain but most of the wet weather will hold off until Saturday afternoon.

Rain will be possible at times Saturday and Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Monday and Tuesday rain will become more likely with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures remain below normal most of the extended period with the only exception being Saturday.

