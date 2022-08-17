Rosie’s Cocktails & Pies closes for re-concept due to inflation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Downtown eatery Rosie’s Cocktails & Pies announced they will be temporarily closing for re-concept due to inflation on Aug. 16.

Chef and owner Anthony Sitek was forced to come to reality with his pizzeria as inflation continues to have an impact on the restaurant industry.

“Rosie’s is a place to bring some of what I loved about where I grew up on the East Coast to Cincinnati,” Sitek said. “Focusing on pizza worked when people we’re just starting [to] dine out again in 2021, but as inflation rates continue to rise, we knew it was time for a refresh and expanded offerings.”

The re-concept will include an updated identity as Rosie’s Italian and an expanded menu that illustrates “generational Italian-cuisine,” according to spokesperson Micah Paldino.

A few of the new menu options includes from-scratch pastas, such as Amish Chicken Piccata and Eggplant Parmesan, which are already fan-favorites at Crown Republic Gastropub and Losanti, according to Crown Restaurant Group.

While the “fast casual” pizzeria’s last day of indoor dining will be on Aug. 23, to-go orders can be placed with a limited menu:

Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday 4:30-9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 4:30-10 p.m.

Rosie’s is expected to re-open in early September.

