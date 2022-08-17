Semi truck strikes railroad overpass in Hartwell

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A semi truck hit a railroad overpass in Hartwell on Wednesday morning, according to District Four police.

The driver rolled up on a curb, wedging his trailer underneath the overpass, police said.

According to District Four police, the semi truck is stuck under the overpass near 8000 Vine St.

There is no significant damage to the truck or the overpass and traffic is being maintained, police added.

