Stretch of sunshine, sprinkle chances for midweek

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday will feature mainly dry conditions and temperatures below normal for this time of year. We can’t rule out a sprinkle or light shower in the afternoon, otherwise we’ve got a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 80s.

Thursday will be picture perfect with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. Friday night there will be a chance for rain but most of the wet weather will hold off until Saturday afternoon.

Rain will be possible at times Saturday and Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Monday and Tuesday rain will become more likely with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures remain below normal most of the extended period with the only exception being Saturday.

