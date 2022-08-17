Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Stretch of sunshine, sprinkle chances for midweek

Highs will be in the low 80s with comfortable conditions
Rain chances increase as we head into the weekend.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday will feature mainly dry conditions and temperatures below normal for this time of year. We can’t rule out a sprinkle or light shower in the afternoon, otherwise we’ve got a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 80s.

Thursday will be picture perfect with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. Friday night there will be a chance for rain but most of the wet weather will hold off until Saturday afternoon.

Rain will be possible at times Saturday and Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Monday and Tuesday rain will become more likely with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures remain below normal most of the extended period with the only exception being Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police contact family of missing woman after remains found in Colerain Township
Police speak with family of missing woman after remains found in Colerain
A spectator at the Cincinnati Western and Southern Open in Mason, Ohio wears a Ukrainian flag...
W&S Open officials threatened to call police on woman draped in Ukrainian flag
Two people are facing Public Indecency charges for allegedly having sex on the Giant Wheel at...
Police: Two arrested for sex on Cedar Point ride
Some retired rides at King's Island include the Son of Beast, The Bat, and King Cobra.
Top 10 retired Kings Island rides we miss the most on National Roller Coaster Day
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

Tracking sprinkle chances this afternoon, otherwise sun and clouds for the Reds game!
A few sprinkles possible, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds
Another Pleasant Day!
Catherine's Wednesday Forecast
Catherine's Wednesday Forecast
Evening Update
Remaining mainly dry