Tri-State drug trafficker in custody after months on the run

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A wanted man, accused of trafficking enough fentanyl to kill the combined populations of Butler and Warren counties, has been apprehended.

Shawn “Latty” Lattimore was wanted on a federal warrant out of Cincinnati for distribution and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance until he was taken into custody on Aug. 16, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Wednesday.

Authorities, including the Butler County Undercover Narcotics Task Force, FBI Cincinnati and Middletown police, conducted a narcotics search of Lattimore’s home in April 2022. They allegedly found three pounds of fentanyl and 340 grams of methamphetamine.

Just two milligrams of fentanyl is enough to cause an overdose, according to the Centers for Disease Control, meaning Lattimore was allegedly in possession of 750,000 lethal doses.

On Aug. 16, investigators found out Lattimore was staying at a hotel in Middletown, where he was taken into custody, the agency said Wednesday.

Lattimore now awaits his court appearance for the alleged charges.

