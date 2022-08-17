Contests
Xavier students begin their move-in to dorm life

Students who aren’t vaccinated at Xavier University will be disenrolled for classes.
Students who aren't vaccinated at Xavier University will be disenrolled for classes.
By Drew Amman
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than 1,000 first-year students moved-in to their dorms at Xavier University on Wednesday morning.

The Xavier class of 2026 consists of more than 1,200 students and 1,100 of those students live on campus fall semester.

In addition, 60% of the class are out-of-state students.

The university has set up several opportunities for students to get involved, starting with new student orientation on Thursday and Welcome Week.

Move-in was from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday and will continue at 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday.

