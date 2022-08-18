$1.4M winning lottery ticket sold in NKY

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A $1.4 million winning Kentucky lottery ticket was sold in Florence, according to the state lottery.

A player won the progressive jackpot on a Fast Play ticket.

The $1.4 million is the biggest jackpot amount in the history of the game since it was introduced in late 2019, the Kentucky Lottery explained.

The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the purchase to claim their prize, which has to be done at the lottery’s headquarters in Louisville.

The winner should call the lottery’s claims office at 877-789-4532 to make arrangements to claim their prize.

