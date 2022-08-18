Air Care transports driver from Crescent Springs crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a two-car crash from which one of the drivers fled Wednesday night, according to Crescent Springs police.

The head-on crash happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Buttermilk Pike and Grandview Drive, according to Crescent Springs Assistant Police Chief Chuck Deets.

The driver who fled, a 24-year-old man, fled and then jumped or fell off a wall between the road and an adjacent shopping mall.

That driver was flown by UC Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

No word on why he fled the crash.

EMS transported the other driver to St. Elizabeth Hospital with minor injuries.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

Chuck Dietz Assistant Chief for Crescent Springs/Villa Hills Fire department says the 24-year-old male was transported by air care to UC. Dietz said the male fled the scene after the collision and now suffers from facial trauma and several broken limbs. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/rEZfONA1q5 — Payton Marshall (@paytontvnews) August 18, 2022

