Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Air Care transports driver from Crescent Springs crash

The driver fled the crash on foot and then jumped or fell down a large wall.
A wrecked vehicle at a crash in Crescent Springs Wednesday night.
A wrecked vehicle at a crash in Crescent Springs Wednesday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a two-car crash from which one of the drivers fled Wednesday night, according to Crescent Springs police.

The head-on crash happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Buttermilk Pike and Grandview Drive, according to Crescent Springs Assistant Police Chief Chuck Deets.

The driver who fled, a 24-year-old man, fled and then jumped or fell off a wall between the road and an adjacent shopping mall.

That driver was flown by UC Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

No word on why he fled the crash.

EMS transported the other driver to St. Elizabeth Hospital with minor injuries.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police contact family of missing woman after remains found in Colerain Township
Police speak with family of missing woman after remains found in Colerain
A spectator at the Cincinnati Western and Southern Open in Mason, Ohio wears a Ukrainian flag...
W&S Open officials threatened to call police on woman draped in Ukrainian flag
Two people are facing Public Indecency charges for allegedly having sex on the Giant Wheel at...
Police: Two arrested for sex on Cedar Point ride
Some retired rides at King's Island include the Son of Beast, The Bat, and King Cobra.
Top 10 retired Kings Island rides we miss the most on National Roller Coaster Day
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

Colerain police at the scene of a crash on Colerain Avenue Wednesday night.
Police: Motorcycle crash closes Colerain Avenue
The vehicle did not stop, driving away from the crash going eastbound on Commonwealth Avenue,...
Erlanger police seeking tips in pedestrian hit-and-run
Dry and cool tomorrow morning
Quiet and mainly dry weather this week
Police at a shooting in Winton Hills Wednesday night,.
Police: Teenage girl shot in Winton Hills