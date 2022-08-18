Comfy Thursday under sunshine before weekend rain chances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday morning starts off with mostly clear skies with a few river valleys waking up to light fog. Temperatures start off in the upper 50s and low 60s with comfortable conditions.

Pleasant conditions persist with a mix of sun and clouds as highs go into the low 80s and light northeasterly winds.

Friday will also be a quiet day as skies start off mostly sunny with afternoon clouds developing. Temperatures are warmer with highs in the mid 80s and it will be a tad more humid.

The weekend will have rain chances, but it will NOT be a complete washout to start. Saturday will be variably cloudy with similar temperatures as Friday, though humidity will be felt with isolated pop-up showers and storms in the evening hours. More widespread shower and storm activity will develop Sunday, especially in the afternoon and evening.

The rain will inevitably cool things down going into early next week, with highs for the first half of the week only topping out in the low 80s. Monday will have scattered showers and storms, but things dry out going into Tuesday and Wednesday. Overall conditions going into the rest of August will be relatively dry with highs hovering around the low-to-mid 80s.

