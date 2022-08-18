Coroner: 18-year-old motorcyclist killed in Colerain Township crash

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -An 18-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash with a truck in Colerain Township Wednesday night, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The man’s name is expected to be released later Thursday, coroner’s officials say.

The crash was reported just before 9 p.m. and shut down Colerain Avenue near Harry Lee Lane for several hours overnight.

The motorcycle and truck collided at the intersection, according to Colerain Township police.

Colerain Avenue has since reopened, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

