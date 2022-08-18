Contests
Coroner: 18-year-old motorcyclist killed in Colerain Township crash

An 18-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash with a truck in Colerain Township...
An 18-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash with a truck in Colerain Township Wednesday night, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.(WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -An 18-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash with a truck in Colerain Township Wednesday night, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The man’s name is expected to be released later Thursday, coroner’s officials say.

The crash was reported just before 9 p.m. and shut down Colerain Avenue near Harry Lee Lane for several hours overnight.

The motorcycle and truck collided at the intersection, according to Colerain Township police.

Colerain Avenue has since reopened, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

