CPS bus issues plague parents, students on first day back to school

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first day of bus transportation in Cincinnati got off to a rocky start for some parents and students, with widespread complaints about bus stop locations and some buses not showing up at all.

Cincinnati Public Schools provides yellow bus service to students in the district and, in some cases, to students who attend schools outside the district. Parents of students in both categories say the current CPS transportation plan is unsafe and requires immediate changes.

Park Gray’s children, ages 9 and 11, attend St. Dominic Catholic School in Delhi Township. The school’s buses are organized by CPS.

“You shouldn’t have to be sitting around nervous and scared wondering if my kid even made it to and from the bus safely, because they’re allowing kids to cross busy intersections,” Gray said Thursday.

The mother-of-two recalls being immediately concerned when she received an email with the 2022-23 school year’s bus route with the nearest stop at the intersection of Greenwich Avenue and Rapid Run Road. It’s nearly a half-mile from her home, and much of that journey is along Rapid Run Road, a street she says can get busy during rush hour.

“During daylight saving time, it’s going to be dark, and it’s just very dangerous for them to be traveling such a route during them hours of the day,” she said referring to her children.

Gray is one of many parents who shared their concerns with FOX19 Thursday, the day CPS students returned to school.

John Danhires has two children who ride CPS buses. He says when it came time for them to be picked up, the CPS buses were nowhere to be found.

“And we waited about a half-hour, and no buses showed up,” Danhires said.

The father-of-two says he and his wife wound driving his kids to school, but he recognizes that’s not an option for everyone.

“There are a lot of parents who don’t have the ability, who don’t work from home or can’t take their kids to school and just have to leave them at the bus stop,” he said.

CPS issued a statement Thursday saying in part: “We are working to ensure students are making it to school safely and on time. As we kick off the school year, we ask parents to be patient as we trouble shoot possible transportation concerns.”

Gray says the time for patience has passed.

“Patience is something that you cannot have when someone’s life is in your hands,” she said. “It goes beyond you trying to follow policy and procedure to get things done. It’s about you really putting yourself in these people’s situation, and if it was your kid, what would you do?”

CPS says students who are late to school from issues with yellow bus or Metro transportation will not be marked tardy at this time.

The district asks parents who have questions or concerns to contact them at 513.363.RIDE.

