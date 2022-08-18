Contests
Driver fleeing Villa Hills police falls 35 feet

Villa Hills police say a driver crashed into an SUV Wednesday night and fell 35 feet over a wall when he ran from the scene.
Villa Hills police say a driver crashed into an SUV Wednesday night and fell 35 feet over a wall when he ran from the scene.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
VILLA HILLS, Ky (WXIX) - Villa Hills police say a man who caused a crash Wednesday night ran from the scene and fell 35 feet over a wall behind a shopping mall.

Police say Nicholas Seissiger, 24, of Cincinnati, was driving westbound on Buttermilk Pike around 9:40 p.m. when he tried to make a right turn onto Grandview Drive.

Seissiger lost control of his car and hit an SUV that was stopped at the traffic light on Grandview, according to a post on the Villa Hills Police Department Facebook page.

Police say Seissiger ran from the scene and was found behind Buttermilk Crossing shopping center.

They say he jumped over a wall and fell about 35 feet to the ground.

Seissiger was taken by medical helicopter to UC Medical Center to be treated for cuts on his face and injuries to his legs, according to police.

The driver of the SUV was taken to St. Elizabeth Edgewood with minor injuries.

Police say they found a container next to Seissiger with a cut straw and a clear bag containing about two grams of what was believed to be fentanyl.

Seissiger was charged with possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia and wanton endangerment, police say.

