Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Driver dies several days after Brown County crash

A 29-year-old motorist critically injured in a crash earlier this month has died from his...
A 29-year-old motorist critically injured in a crash earlier this month has died from his injuries, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.(CNN Newsource/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 29-year-old man, who was critically injured in a crash earlier this month, has died from his injuries, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Justin Faulkner, 29, of Bethel, was pronounced dead early Thursday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

Air Care flew him to the hospital shortly after the crash occurred just before midnight on Aug. 12 in Brown County, according to Lt. Charles Jordan with the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Georgetown post.

Faulkner was driving a multi-colored 1980 Chrysler LeBaron and turning left off northbound Meeker Road in Pike Township into a private driveway when his vehicle was hit broadside by a northbound 2001 Subaru Outback, Lt. Jordan said.

The impact of the crash ejected Faulkner from the Chrysler. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Chrysler then ran off the road and caught fire.

The other driver is a 22-year-old man who was not hurt, Lt. Jordan said. The 22-year-old was also not wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate this crash and will confer with the Brown County Prosecutor’s Office, he said.

State troopers are checking into the possibility that impairment is a contributing factor to the crash, the lieutenant confirmed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police contact family of missing woman after remains found in Colerain Township
Police speak with family of missing woman after remains found in Colerain
Shawn Lattimore is accused of trafficking enough fentanyl to level a third of the Tri-State.
Tri-State drug trafficker in custody after months on the run
The Victoria Square Apartments in Newport
93-year-old woman moves out of Newport apartment complex after receiving vacate notice
Some retired rides at King's Island include the Son of Beast, The Bat, and King Cobra.
Top 10 retired Kings Island rides we miss the most on National Roller Coaster Day
An 18-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash with a truck in Colerain Township...
Coroner: 18-year-old motorcyclist killed in Colerain Township crash identified

Latest News

Fritz and Bibi take a swim outside at Hippo Cove at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden
Want to see Fritz? Zoo visitors might get chance starting Friday
Diablo McCoats and Jarvis Barnes
Judge hikes bonds on OTR mass shooting suspects
Fritz and Bibi take a swim outside at Hippo Cove at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden
Fritz explores the outside of Hippo Cove at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden with his mom Bibi
Villa Hills police say a driver crashed into an SUV Wednesday night and fell 35 feet over a...
Driver fleeing Villa Hills police falls 35 feet