Driver dies several days after Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 29-year-old man, who was critically injured in a crash earlier this month, has died from his injuries, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Justin Faulkner, 29, of Bethel, was pronounced dead early Thursday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

Air Care flew him to the hospital shortly after the crash occurred just before midnight on Aug. 12 in Brown County, according to Lt. Charles Jordan with the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Georgetown post.

Faulkner was driving a multi-colored 1980 Chrysler LeBaron and turning left off northbound Meeker Road in Pike Township into a private driveway when his vehicle was hit broadside by a northbound 2001 Subaru Outback, Lt. Jordan said.

The impact of the crash ejected Faulkner from the Chrysler. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Chrysler then ran off the road and caught fire.

The other driver is a 22-year-old man who was not hurt, Lt. Jordan said. The 22-year-old was also not wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate this crash and will confer with the Brown County Prosecutor’s Office, he said.

State troopers are checking into the possibility that impairment is a contributing factor to the crash, the lieutenant confirmed.

