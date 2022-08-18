Contests
Erlanger police seeking tips in pedestrian hit-and-run

The 67-year-old man was out for his nightly walk when he was hit.
Vehicle hits pedestrian, drives away from scene in Erlanger
By Courtney King
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Erlanger police are continuing to investigate a pedestrian crash from which the driver fled earlier this month.

Part of the problem is Jerry Gaylor, the pedestrian, hasn’t been able to give police much in the way of information. “I don’t remember a thing,” he said Wednesday.

Gaylor, 67, was hit at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Home Street around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 2.

“I just go on a walk every night,” he explained.

The vehicle did not stop, driving eastbound on Commonwealth Avenue away from the crash.

Gaylor was lying in the middle of the crosswalk when two nurses found him. He suffered some bumps and bruises and had a swollen eye to go with the disorientation and apparent memory loss.

“I don’t remember the ride,” he said. “I remember them, you know, putting the stitches in. That’s the first thing I remember.”

Said Erlanger officer Charlie Loudermilk, “He was confused about the situation and unable to give us much information about why he ultimately ended up on the ground.”

Police say someone called 911. It was quickly ruled a hit-and-run because of evidence found at the scene.

“If you know something, please come forward,” Gaylor said.

Call Detective Brian Guilfoyle at 859-727-7774 or email him at brian.guilfoyle@erlangerpd.com if you have information that can help with the investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

