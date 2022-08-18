Contests
Judge hikes bonds on OTR mass shooting suspects

Diablo McCoats and Jarvis Barnes
Diablo McCoats and Jarvis Barnes(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Kody Fisher
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Higher bonds were set Thursday for two suspects facing multiple charges in the Over-the-Rhine mass shooting that injured eight innocent bystanders and one of the alleged gunmen.

Diablo McCoats, 39, is charged with 16 counts of felonious assault and one count of weapons under disability (illegally having a gun).

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Leslie Ghiz increased his bond to $750,000.

The other suspect in court, Jarvis Barnes, 34, is charged with seven counts of felonious assault and one count of weapons under disability.

On Thursday, he was indicted on seven charges of discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Judge Ghiz raised his bond to $500,000.

Both men are accused of firing seven shots on Main Street at about 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 7.

A large fight broke out between two groups over contested territory, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

“This is some kind of petty turf thing they had a beef about, and they put innocent people’s lives in jeopardy by doing this,” Deters said during a recent news conference.

Seven men and a woman were caught in the crossfire.

They were all treated and released from area hospitals.

One of the suspects, McCoats, also was shot, court records show.

Shook fired a shot at him from 55 feet away, according to police.

The bullet struck McCoats in the leg, bringing the total injury count to nine.

It was a “miracle” that no one died, Deters has said.

A third shooter who remains unidentified fired six shots.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward for information leading to that shooter’s arrest.

Call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Cincinnati police have stepped up their presence on Main Street and at The Banks, including SWAT members.

Parking is prohibited on Main Street from 8 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday. There will also be increased lighting.

The parking restrictions prohibit drivers from parking cars and blaring loud music and keep pedestrians from gathering in large groups on the street, which can create dangerous situations, police say.

