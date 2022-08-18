Judge hikes bonds on OTR mass shooting suspects

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Higher bonds were set Thursday for two suspects facing multiple charges in the Over-the-Rhine mass shooting that injured eight innocent bystanders and one of the alleged gunmen.

Diablo McCoats, 39, is charged with 16 counts of felonious assault and one count of weapons under disability (illegally having a gun).

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Leslie Ghiz increased his bond to $750,000.

Diablo McCoats is the 2nd accused #OTR shooter. He is not physically in court today. His attorney entered a plea of not guilty. Judge Ghiz increased his bond to $750K straight bond. If he can pay the bond he’ll have to wear an ankle monitor. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/YJLvCq1B5B — Kody Fisher (@KodyFisherTV) August 18, 2022

The other suspect in court, Jarvis Barnes, 34, is charged with seven counts of felonious assault and one count of weapons under disability.

On Thursday, he was indicted on seven charges of discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Judge Ghiz raised his bond to $500,000.

Both men are accused of firing seven shots on Main Street at about 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 7.

Jarvis Barnes is one of the accused #OTR shooters. He plead not guilty to the charges against him. Judge Ghiz just decided to increase his bond from $250K to $500K straight bond. If he can pay that he’ll have to wear an ankle monitor. pic.twitter.com/3tOorxFClG — Kody Fisher (@KodyFisherTV) August 18, 2022

A large fight broke out between two groups over contested territory, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

“This is some kind of petty turf thing they had a beef about, and they put innocent people’s lives in jeopardy by doing this,” Deters said during a recent news conference.

Seven men and a woman were caught in the crossfire.

They were all treated and released from area hospitals.

One of the suspects, McCoats, also was shot, court records show.

Shook fired a shot at him from 55 feet away, according to police.

The bullet struck McCoats in the leg, bringing the total injury count to nine.

It was a “miracle” that no one died, Deters has said.

A third shooter who remains unidentified fired six shots.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward for information leading to that shooter’s arrest.

Call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Cincinnati police have stepped up their presence on Main Street and at The Banks, including SWAT members.

Parking is prohibited on Main Street from 8 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday. There will also be increased lighting.

The parking restrictions prohibit drivers from parking cars and blaring loud music and keep pedestrians from gathering in large groups on the street, which can create dangerous situations, police say.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.