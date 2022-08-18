Mainly dry weather until the weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We’ve seen some rain this evening but that is ending now that the sun is setting. Tonight will be dry and cool. Low 59.

Tomorrow will be another mostly sunny and dry day. Friday will be similar with warmer weather too. It should be great weather for high school football games Friday evening.

This weekend there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Saturday’s rain chances look more spotty while the chances increase Sunday afternoon. The rain will not be an all day event but we will be dodging rain at times. Rain chances continue next week with storms possible each day through Wednesday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs near 80 and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.