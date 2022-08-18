Master key to Covington’s mail boxes stolen from mail carrier

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man now has a key that can open mail boxes across Covington after he stole it from a US Postal Service worker early Wednesday, according to Covington police.

The master key, known as an “arrow key,” can open all USPS collection boxes—called “blue boxes”—and cluster mail boxes in the city, according to Lt. Col. Brian Valenti.

The theft happened around 10 p.m. in the 600 block of West 12th Street near Hermes Avenue.

An unknown man allegedly took a key chain from a USPS mail carrier’s belt in an attempt to get the mail key for a specific apartment in that area.

Once he took the key chain, he fled the scene with the arrow key, according to Valenti.

No word on whether the mail carrier was injured or whether a weapon was used.

The man is described as being in his 20s, thin build, 5′10″ and wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and blue/white shoes.

If you have any information, you’re urged contact Covington police (859) 292-2222.

