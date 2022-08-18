Police: Motorcycle crash closes Colerain Avenue

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are at the scene of a serious crash on Colerain Avenue Wednesday night.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. at Colerain Avenue and Harry Lee Lane, according to Colerain police.

A motorcycle and a truck collided at the intersection. No word on how the crash happened or the condition of the victims.

Colerain Avenue will be closed in both directions indefinitely, police say.

Police said at 10:15 p.m. the investigation had just begun.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

