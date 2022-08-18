Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Police: Motorcycle crash closes Colerain Avenue

The condition of the victims is unknown.
Colerain police at the scene of a crash on Colerain Avenue Wednesday night.
Colerain police at the scene of a crash on Colerain Avenue Wednesday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are at the scene of a serious crash on Colerain Avenue Wednesday night.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. at Colerain Avenue and Harry Lee Lane, according to Colerain police.

A motorcycle and a truck collided at the intersection. No word on how the crash happened or the condition of the victims.

Colerain Avenue will be closed in both directions indefinitely, police say.

Police said at 10:15 p.m. the investigation had just begun.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police contact family of missing woman after remains found in Colerain Township
Police speak with family of missing woman after remains found in Colerain
A spectator at the Cincinnati Western and Southern Open in Mason, Ohio wears a Ukrainian flag...
W&S Open officials threatened to call police on woman draped in Ukrainian flag
Two people are facing Public Indecency charges for allegedly having sex on the Giant Wheel at...
Police: Two arrested for sex on Cedar Point ride
Some retired rides at King's Island include the Son of Beast, The Bat, and King Cobra.
Top 10 retired Kings Island rides we miss the most on National Roller Coaster Day
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

The vehicle did not stop, driving away from the crash going eastbound on Commonwealth Avenue,...
Erlanger police seeking tips in pedestrian hit-and-run
Dry and cool tomorrow morning
Quiet and mainly dry weather this week
Police at a shooting in Winton Hills Wednesday night,.
Police: Teenage girl shot in Winton Hills
Have you seen him? Cincinnati police searching for armed rape suspect