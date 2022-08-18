Tri-State kid helping Cincinnati Children’s after undergoing surgery

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a recent stay at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, a Tri-State kid is giving back to other kids who may be sick and in the hospital.

But the reason Fin Dowdy needed surgery is something his parents want other people to know about.

Eight-year-old Fin Dowdy is back at home after an eight-day stay at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Fin swallowed six tiny magnetic beads not knowing how dangerous that could be. The popular toy has a warning posted on the box about swallowing the beads.

Fin’s parents aren’t sure how he got the toy and they won’t be buying more either. They also encourage anyone that owns these beads to throw them away or make sure no young kids can find them.

“[Doctors] spent two days trying to flush all of the magnets out unsuccessfully,” explains Fin’s dad Andy Dowdy, “After two days they decided to do surgery.”

Andy says after doing some research on these exact beads, he learned there are thousands of cases similar to this one. Millions of these beads have been recalled in other countries.

“We had no idea how dangerous they [the beads] were,” Andy continues, “If he swallowed one it would be fine. But having multiple beads that are highly magnetic are what really causes these issues.”

To pass the time in the hospital, Fin played with toys and games the hospital gave him. Now, he wants to give back.

“I said maybe we could donate some things to the children’s hospital,” says Fin.

Andy started an Amazon Wishlist to give toys and games to kids at Children’s Hospital just days after Fin got home.

“Friday night, I made a post on Facebook with the link and we woke up to 125 gifts that were purchased,” says Andy.

Now, they have more than 200 gifts filled from the list.

Fin hopes to get more than 300 toys to donate on Tuesday night to Children’s Hospital, but his goal isn’t only about the number of gifts he can get.

“I think my goal is to just make the people in the hospital happy,” says Fin.

