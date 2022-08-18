Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Tri-State kid helping Cincinnati Children’s after undergoing surgery

Tri-State kid helping Cincinnati Children’s after undergoing surgery
By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a recent stay at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, a Tri-State kid is giving back to other kids who may be sick and in the hospital.

But the reason Fin Dowdy needed surgery is something his parents want other people to know about.

Eight-year-old Fin Dowdy is back at home after an eight-day stay at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Fin swallowed six tiny magnetic beads not knowing how dangerous that could be. The popular toy has a warning posted on the box about swallowing the beads.

Fin’s parents aren’t sure how he got the toy and they won’t be buying more either. They also encourage anyone that owns these beads to throw them away or make sure no young kids can find them.

“[Doctors] spent two days trying to flush all of the magnets out unsuccessfully,” explains Fin’s dad Andy Dowdy, “After two days they decided to do surgery.”

Andy says after doing some research on these exact beads, he learned there are thousands of cases similar to this one. Millions of these beads have been recalled in other countries.

“We had no idea how dangerous they [the beads] were,” Andy continues, “If he swallowed one it would be fine. But having multiple beads that are highly magnetic are what really causes these issues.”

To pass the time in the hospital, Fin played with toys and games the hospital gave him. Now, he wants to give back.

“I said maybe we could donate some things to the children’s hospital,” says Fin.

Andy started an Amazon Wishlist to give toys and games to kids at Children’s Hospital just days after Fin got home.

“Friday night, I made a post on Facebook with the link and we woke up to 125 gifts that were purchased,” says Andy.

Now, they have more than 200 gifts filled from the list.

Fin hopes to get more than 300 toys to donate on Tuesday night to Children’s Hospital, but his goal isn’t only about the number of gifts he can get.

“I think my goal is to just make the people in the hospital happy,” says Fin.

You can find the wishlist here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police contact family of missing woman after remains found in Colerain Township
Police speak with family of missing woman after remains found in Colerain
Shawn Lattimore is accused of trafficking enough fentanyl to level a third of the Tri-State.
Tri-State drug trafficker in custody after months on the run
An 18-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash with a truck in Colerain Township...
Coroner: 18-year-old motorcyclist killed in Colerain Township crash identified
The Victoria Square Apartments in Newport
93-year-old woman moves out of Newport apartment complex after receiving vacate notice
Some retired rides at King's Island include the Son of Beast, The Bat, and King Cobra.
Top 10 retired Kings Island rides we miss the most on National Roller Coaster Day

Latest News

Master key to all of Covington’s USPS mail boxes stolen from mail carrier
The importance of school resource officers
Students across the Tri-State are returning to the classroom for a new school year.
Back to School: Everything you need to know for your child’s first day back
CPS bus issues plague parents, students on first day back to school