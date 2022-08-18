Want to see Fritz? Zoo visitors might get chance starting Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Zoo visitors might be able to get a glimpse of Fritz soon as he acclimates to the outdoor habitat.

Starting Friday, Hippo Cave will stay open when Bibi and Fritz venture out, the Zoo announced.

“Fritz has navigated the deepest part of the pool, and Bibi has demonstrated that she will keep him safe,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care Christina Gorsuch. “They were unphased when staff came to get their first glimpse of the baby and we’re confident that they’re ready for their public debut.”

Bibi and Fritz will rotate with Fiona and Tucker for the short term, so visitors may or may not see the baby, according to the Zoo.

Fritz has not yet met his big sister.

The two will be introduced in phases and will eventually join her brother and Bibi. Tucker will then get to reunite with everyone.

