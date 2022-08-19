19 for a Cure: Statistics show men are reluctant to seek a doctor’s help
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Women tend to outlive men by an average of five to six years.
The answer can be broken down into biological differences and health disparities.
A recent study by the Cleveland Clinic showed that 65% of men said they would avoid going to the doctor as long as possible.
