19 for a Cure: Statistics show men are reluctant to seek a doctor’s help

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Women tend to outlive men by an average of five to six years.

The answer can be broken down into biological differences and health disparities.

A recent study by the Cleveland Clinic showed that 65% of men said they would avoid going to the doctor as long as possible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.