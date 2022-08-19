6-year-old gets birthday surprise from Cincinnati police officers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 6-year-old with dreams of one day becoming a police officer got an amazing surprise for his first day of kindergarten, thanks to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Carter, 6, was given a certificate that was good for a ride to his first day of school in a police car.

On Friday, he cashed in that certificate, getting to arrive in a CPD cruiser with Sgt. Hicks, the department wrote on Facebook.

The idea for Carter’s gift started in June when his grandmother reached out to Cincinnati police, the department explained.

She told them that “she and her husband adopted Carter when he was little and feel bad that due to their age they can’t really play with him and the children he tries to play with in his neighborhood have not been the kindest to him,” Cincinnati police wrote.

Carter’s grandma said she wants her grandson to know that despite any social struggles, he always has friends at the Cincinnati Police Department.

His grandmother added that Carter has said he wants to be a police officer when he grows up.

After hearing from his grandma, District Three Captain David Johnston invited Carter and his family to tour their department.

Carter was surprised with gifts and the certificate during his trip to D3 headquarters.

Smiling from ear to ear, Carter was dropped off by officers for his first day of kindergarten.

