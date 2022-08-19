Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

6-year-old gets birthday surprise from Cincinnati police officers

6-year-old arrives to first day of school with ride from Cincinnati police
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 6-year-old with dreams of one day becoming a police officer got an amazing surprise for his first day of kindergarten, thanks to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Carter, 6, was given a certificate that was good for a ride to his first day of school in a police car.

On Friday, he cashed in that certificate, getting to arrive in a CPD cruiser with Sgt. Hicks, the department wrote on Facebook.

The idea for Carter’s gift started in June when his grandmother reached out to Cincinnati police, the department explained.

She told them that “she and her husband adopted Carter when he was little and feel bad that due to their age they can’t really play with him and the children he tries to play with in his neighborhood have not been the kindest to him,” Cincinnati police wrote.

Carter’s grandma said she wants her grandson to know that despite any social struggles, he always has friends at the Cincinnati Police Department.

His grandmother added that Carter has said he wants to be a police officer when he grows up.

After hearing from his grandma, District Three Captain David Johnston invited Carter and his family to tour their department.

Carter was surprised with gifts and the certificate during his trip to D3 headquarters.

Smiling from ear to ear, Carter was dropped off by officers for his first day of kindergarten.

Cincinnati police give 6-year-old ride to school

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family remembers 18-year-old motorcyclist killed on Coleraine Avenue
Family remembers 18-year-old motorcyclist killed on Colerain Avenue
Shawn Lattimore is accused of trafficking enough fentanyl to level a third of the Tri-State.
Tri-State drug trafficker in custody after months on the run
Cincinnati police investigating a double-shooting at the Wendy's in Walnut Hills Thursday night.
2 Wendy’s workers shot in Walnut Hills, one critically injured
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
The winner has 180 days from the date of the purchase to claim their prize.
$1.4M winning lottery ticket sold in NKY

Latest News

George Wagner IV enters Pike County Common Pleas Court. He is scheduled to go on trial Aug. 29...
Pike County Massacre: Prosecutors reach jury pool goal for upcoming trial of eldest Wagner son
Cincinnati police give 6-year-old ride to school
Cincinnati police give 6-year-old ride to school
6-year-old arrives to first day of school with ride from Cincinnati police
6-year-old arrives to first day of school with ride from Cincinnati police
Lavonda Moran, 48, was sent to Western Hills Retirement Village by an outside agency to assist...
Nurse’s aide admits to stealing, using retiree’s credit cards