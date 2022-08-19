Cincinnati Planning Commission to consider Bengals’ request for ‘Paycor Stadium’ signs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Planning Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Friday to consider a request from the Cincinnati Bengals for Paycor-branded stadium signs around the exterior of the stadium.

Cincinnati Planning Commission will meet Friday morning to consider the team’s request for a variance to the city’s zoning code for these signs.

City planning staff members have recommended against approval because the signs are not permitted under the current code, but they do acknowledge to the board there are similar signs on Great American Ballpark, TQL Stadium and Heritage Bank Arena.

“The pure size of the stadium needs any signage to be appropriately scaled to the structure in order to be effective,” staff wrote.

It is rare, but the planning commission board does occasionally approve these requests for variances over staff recommendations.

The Bengals are requesting 12 total signs of various sizes, city records show. The largest request is a pair of 22,400- square-foot canopy banners.

The zoning code allows one sign per building facade and no more than four signs.

The size of the signs is capped by a formula that multiples the width of the wall on which sign is installed by one-thirtieth the height of the sign above the street, city records show.

The Bengals won’t be able to put up permanent signs by the time the season starts on Sept. 11.

These variances are “the only practical avenues to allowing the installation of the signs during the 2022 season,” the team wrote in its request.

The team also argues the relevant portion of the zoning code was designed to regulate ground-level storefront signs of high-rise buildings rather than sports and entertainment venues that are wide, broad and sometimes massive.

“The uniquely large scale and horizontal orientation of PBS means that in order for exterior signs there to be experienced the same way by viewers and to appear in similar proportions to the rest of the building, they must be larger than the limitations of zoning code which apply to other downtown buildings,” the team writes. “In other words, signs at the stadium must be larger in order for them to be useful as signs.”

