CPS superintendent asks for patience to get transportation issues sorted out

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The superintendent for Cincinnati Public Schools is asking students and families for patience as the district tries to iron out transportation issues.

As students returned to school on Thursday, FOX19 NOW received emails and calls from CPS parents voicing their frustrations over school transportation.

CPS Superintendent Iranetta Wright said complaints that have come to her have been rare, but that does not mean there are not any concerns.

“If all of our students are not getting to school on time, if all of our students are not getting picked up on time, then it’s a concern for me,” Wright said Friday.

The district says the new layout this year is forcing some families to adjust.

As part of an efficiency study commissioned by the school district last year, it was determined that bus stops should be placed to accommodate the most students.

“So, example, for a family, if you live three blocks away and another family lived three blocks away then the bus stop was put middle ways, instead of at the corner of where you would usually pick up,” Wright explained. “So, that’s causing some concern for families because those children are having to walk a little farther in order for them to get to school or get to their bus stop.”

CPS approved a new contract with SORTA on Aug. 1 to provide Metro bus service once again for the older students.

Students in 8th grade and younger will ride the yellow buses to class with a few exceptions.

“There are some students that are going to be a little late getting to school, and sometimes they’re going to be late being picked up and that’s pretty normal for the opening of school,” Wright said.

The superintendent is asking parents to give the district a little time to iron out the rough spots.

“Really, give a week or so for things to kind of level out,” Wright said. “So, for example, [Friday] was better than it was yesterday. Monday will be better than it was today and so we’re continuing to monitor.”

Superintendent Wright said there were no complaints about the Metro service on Friday and only a few from parents who have 7th or 8th graders.

