Police: Double-shooting in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting outside the Walnut Hills Wendy’s.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near the location on Gilbert Avenue and William Howard Taft.

Two people are shot, according to police. EMS transported them to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in unknown conditions.

CPD District Four units are investigating.

UPDATE: CPD confirms at least two people were shot. Both victims were taken to UC Hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/zox76k8iPV — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) August 18, 2022

