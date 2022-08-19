Police: Double-shooting in Walnut Hills
The victims are at UC Medical Center.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting outside the Walnut Hills Wendy’s.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. near the location on Gilbert Avenue and William Howard Taft.
Two people are shot, according to police. EMS transported them to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in unknown conditions.
CPD District Four units are investigating.
